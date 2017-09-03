Pentagon Chief responds to NK missile test - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Pentagon Chief responds to NK missile test

(AP)

Pentagon chief: Threats to US, allies `will be met with a massive military response ... both effective and overwhelming.'

Defense chief says US "not looking to the total annihilation" of North Korea, but "we have many options to do so."

