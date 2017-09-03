Texas expects EPA to 'get on top of' toxic water risk - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Texas expects EPA to 'get on top of' toxic water risk

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he expects the Environmental Protection Agency "to get on top" of the threat of possible water contamination after an Associated Press report of highly toxic waste sites flooded in the Houston area.

Abbott tells "Fox News Sunday" that his office is working with EPA "to make sure that we contain any of these chemicals harming anybody in the greater Houston area, or any other place."

The Houston metropolitan area is home to more than a dozen Superfund sites.

The AP surveyed seven of them and reported Saturday that all had been inundated with water, raising concerns that floodwaters may wash in pollution.

An EPA statement later confirmed the AP's reporting that the federal agency had not yet been able to physically visit the Houston-area sites.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.