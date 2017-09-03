4 people, including 3-year-old, hurt after crash in Marshall Cou - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

4 people, including 3-year-old, hurt after crash in Marshall County

Four people, including a 3-year-old, are hurt and taken by Air Ambulance to hospitals after a crash in Marshall County.

Iowa State Patrol says it happened Saturday night around 6 p.m. near the intersection of 170th St. and Oaks Avenue.

The report says 27-year-old Codey Briley of State Center was traveling north on Oaks Avenue when he didn't stop before turning into the intersection, colliding with another vehicle going west on 170th St. That vehicle was driven by 36-year-old Nicholas Weatherly of Albion.

Briley's car then rolled into a nearby ditch. He had a 3-year-old in the car with him at the time of the crash. The two were taken by Air Ambulance to Methodist Hospital.

Weatherly and his passenger, 27-year-old Heather Frazier were also hurt and taken by Air Ambulance to Mercy Hospital. 

The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol. 

