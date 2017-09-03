John Deere facility in Dubuque adds 250 production jobs

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) -- Equipment manufacturer John Deere has hired about 250 workers in Dubuque since last fall thanks to surging demand for new products.

The Telegraph Herald reports the John Deere Dubuque Works facility now employs 1,300 production workers, its highest total since 2000. There are another 1,300 employees at the plant who work in other capacities such as engineering, sales and marketing.

General Manager Mark Dickson says he predicts adding another 50 workers by October.

Dickson says the increasing orders and additional hires have boosted morale at the facility.

The increases come a year after the company experienced layoffs and lagging sales.

The company laid off nearly 100 people in 2016. Its construction and forest division had an operating loss of $17 million at the end of fiscal year 2016.