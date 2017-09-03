North Korea says it successfully tested hydrogen bomb

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) -- North Korean TV says the country has successfully conducted a test of a hydrogen bomb that is meant to be loaded into an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The TV anchor announced the test's success on Korean Central Television, hours after Seoul and Tokyo detected unusual seismic activity at North Korea's nuclear test site. The announcer says North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un ordered the test.

------

South Korea's weather agency says an apparent nuclear test by North Korea appears to have been several times stronger than its previous test.

The Korea Meteorological Administration estimated Sunday that the nuclear blast yield of the presumed test was between 50 to 60 kilotons, or five to six times stronger than the North Korea's fifth test in September 2016.

North Korea is believed to have conducted a test after a magnitude 5.7 earthquake was detected earlier Sunday. The previous test created seismic waves with a magnitude of 5.0.

Japan's defense minister says the larger magnitude of the earthquake suggests "capability significantly exceeding the last one."

