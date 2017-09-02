Iowa State holds off Northern Iowa 42-24 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa State holds off Northern Iowa 42-24

Posted: Updated:

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • UNI Panthers

    Panthers

    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.More >>
    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.More >>

  • Iowa State Cyclones

    Cyclones

    The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>
    The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>
AMES (AP) -

Jacob Park threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns and Iowa State, aided by a pair of interception returns for TDs, beat Northern Iowa 42-24 in the season opener for both teams Saturday.

David Montgomery ran for 82 yards and two scores for the Cyclones, who scored 21 straight points to hold off the Panthers just a year after losing to their FCS rivals in the opener.

Willie Harvey (12 yards) and Kamari Cotton-Moya (18 yards) returned Eli Dunne picks for scores in the first quarter. Montgomery then closed the first half with an 8-yard TD run and opened the second with a 3-yard score to make it 28-10.

The Cyclones essentially put it away midway through the third quarter on a 9-yard TD pass from Park to Marchie Murdock that put them ahead 35-10.

Iowa State's Allen Lazard caught eight passes for 108 yards to set a new school record for career receptions with 178.

Dunne was 23 of 38 passing for 259 yards with three TDs and three interceptions.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa State: The Cyclones got off to a very slow start that those pick-sixes helped mask. But Iowa State started the second half with a nine-play, 65-yard scoring drive, forced a three-and-out and then added another nine-play touchdown drive. Ultimately, the Cyclones were able to overwhelm the FCS Panthers because of their wealth of skill position options. Whether they'll be able to do that against Iowa -- which held Wyoming and its star quarterback, Josh Allen, to three points earlier Saturday -- will be a major question mark heading into next week.

Northern Iowa: Erase the two pick-sixes, and the Panthers just might have made a game of it. But teams that give away points typically give away games, as UNI found out. The Panthers will look to push past this loss and focus on getting back to the FCS playoff after winning just five games in 2016.

UP NEXT

Iowa State hosts rival Iowa on Sept. 9.

Northern Iowa will open its home schedule against Cal Poly on Saturday.
 

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Iowa State holds off Northern Iowa 42-24

    Iowa State holds off Northern Iowa 42-24

    Saturday, September 2 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-09-03 03:50:20 GMT

    Jacob Park threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns and Iowa State, aided by a pair of interception returns for TDs, beat Northern Iowa 42-24 in the season opener for both teams Saturday. David Montgomery ran for 82 yards and two scores for the Cyclones, who scored 21 straight points to hold off the Panthers just a year after losing to their FCS rivals in the opener.

    More >>

    Jacob Park threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns and Iowa State, aided by a pair of interception returns for TDs, beat Northern Iowa 42-24 in the season opener for both teams Saturday. David Montgomery ran for 82 yards and two scores for the Cyclones, who scored 21 straight points to hold off the Panthers just a year after losing to their FCS rivals in the opener.

    More >>

  • Hawkeyes saddle up to defeat the Cowboys 24 to 3

    Hawkeyes saddle up to defeat the Cowboys 24 to 3

    Saturday, September 2 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-09-02 19:38:30 GMT

    Leading the charge for the Cowboys is junior Josh Allen, likely a future first rounder in the NFL draft. The preseason Mountain West player of the year passed for a league best 28 touchdowns in 2016, and the Iowa defenders say containment is key.

    More >>

    Leading the charge for the Cowboys is junior Josh Allen, likely a future first rounder in the NFL draft. 

    More >>

  • UNI Soccer moves to 4-0

    UNI Soccer moves to 4-0

    Saturday, September 2 2017 12:45 AM EDT2017-09-02 04:45:54 GMT

    The University of Northern Iowa women's soccer team moved to 4-0 on the season

    More >>

    The University of Northern Iowa women's soccer team moved to 4-0 on the season

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.