Hauling For Houston: Cedar Rapids company collects donations

Rescue efforts for those in Texas continue to gain momentum across Iowa. One trucking company in Cedar Rapids is using their resources to bring trailers full of donations to Houston, Texas.

JMS Transportation General Manager Riley Larson said the idea to help those in Texas came after he saw the flooding-which hit too close to home for Larson, who experienced the floods of 2008.

"I had been hearing from a lot of other people in the area," said Larson. "They wanted to do something, but they just didn't know what to do. With us having a trucking company, with us having a truck that goes all over hauling freight-it just all kind of fell in place."

Larson reached out to those in Texas, and was put in touch with a shelter to Houston. For the past week they've been collecting donations right outside their business in Cedar Rapids to bring to World Harvest Outreach Seventh-day Adventist Church. Larson has been keeping in touch with the shelter to update the list of donations needed.

"Toiletries, children's items, formula, blankets, pillows," said Larson.

They're not just collecting donations for now, but also thinking ahead for when these Texans start to get back to a sense of normalcy.

"We also got a lot of cleaning supplies in there, because if you remember from the floods of 2008 once people were allowed back into their homes, you know you had to wear the masks with the flood water, and you had to bleach everything that was affected," said Larson.

Teresa Finley, who came to drop off donations Saturday afternoon said she wanted to pass along the kindness that's been extended to her.

"Appliances, that can help people, food, you name it," said Finley. "I've got some hair products that i'll be bringing in tomorrow."

The first trailer is nearly packed. Larson knew filling it wouldn't be a hard task for fellow Iowans.

"Iowans just doing what Iowans do-helping out when people need something," said Larson.

Due to the overwhelming amount of donations, Larson says they plant to take a second trailer down as well.

The group plans to hit the road Wednesday morning.

For more information on how you can donate to the group, visit their Facebook page.