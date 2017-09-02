Confirmed death toll from Harvey reaches 44 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Confirmed death toll from Harvey reaches 44

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

The medical examiner in Harris County, Texas, has confirmed another Harvey-related fatality.

The man found floating in Cypress Creek floodwaters brings the confirmed toll to 44 from Harvey, eight days after the storm made landfall as a hurricane.

Harris County is home to Houston.

The addition to a list kept by the Harris County Institute for Forensic Sciences brings the total deaths in the county to 29.

