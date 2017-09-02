3 dead in New Mexico battery tank explosion - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

3 dead in New Mexico battery tank explosion

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

Authorities in New Mexico say three people were found dead in a battery tank explosion.

The explosion was reported Friday morning near Carlsbad in far southeastern New Mexico.

The Eddy County sheriff's office says it took about three hours to contain the blaze before the bodies were found, though they haven't been identified.

A tank battery is used to store and process oil wells.

It's unclear what caused the explosion.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.