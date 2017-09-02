Football team rallies behind player in coma

A Waterloo East football player missed his first homecoming this week after a seizure last weekend.

The freshman, Ethan Chihak has been diagnosed with epilepsy and last weekend's seizure left him in a medically-induced coma.

Ethan's family says he was very excited to be a member of East's football team and so far he's only played one game, but his family, teammates and the community are rallying behind him to get him back on the field.

Last night when the Trojans took the field, one player was on everyone's mind, Chihak, number 90.

"He's 6'2'', 200 pounds, but he's loveable he's got a kind heart," said Krystal Schellhorn, parent.

Schellhorn says she left her son in the car while she ran into the store, a few minutes later she walked out and saw Ethan having a seizure.

"I come out from Kwik Star, I ran in to get milk, and I look over at my car and I see Ethan in full on seizure, just shaking, and by the time I got to him he was purple in his face, his nose and his lips were purple," described Schellhorn.

Ethan was not able to make it to his first homecoming football game as a Trojan, his family says it's something he was looking forward to, but the team still made him part of the game.

"The team has been cheering for him at every practice and every play," said Sarah Chihak, parent. "It's 'Go Chihak' at the end of every play, so I know that they are routing for him."

Ethan's family says even though he has epilepsy it's not stopping him from doing what he loves.

"I think he's scared, but he doesn't show it and he knows he has awesome moms and a dad and all kinds of family and we are never going to let him sit down and not keep going," said Chihak.

His family says he has been playing football for years and after he recovers he will keep playing.

"He really only made one game, he missed last night's, but we are ready for him to go to the next game," said Schellhorn. "We are hoping for next Friday, right?"

Tonight is East High's homecoming dance. Ethan's parents say he was very excited to take his girlfriend, but his best friend is taking her for him. Ethan's parents say his doctors might try to wake him up sometime tomorrow.

