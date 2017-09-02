Firefighters respond to garage

Update: According to the fire chief, the person living in the home was using a charcoal grille, and he pulled the barbecue inside his garage and didn't realize it was still hot.

There was minor damage to the garage, and everyone is all right.

---------------------------

Firefighters are working to douse the flames of a garage fire.

At 3:36 p.m., firefighters were called to 2210 Skyline Drive.

At this time, we're working to learn whether anyone was affected by the fire.

According to people attending Waterloo firefighter Greg Freshwater's funeral in Cedar Falls Saturday, several firefighters had to leave the funeral to respond to the fire.

We're working to learn more details, and we have a reporter on scene.