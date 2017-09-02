Clear Lake considers smoking ban at parks, beaches

Officials in Clear Lake are considering banning smoking at the city's parks and beaches.

The Globe Gazette reports that many Clear Lake residents support the ban because of health issues related to secondhand smoke and the litter smokers leave behind.

Council members unanimously voted Aug. 21 to begin drafting the ordinance with city officials.

Councilman Tony Nelson says the ban would follow similar bans in other Iowa cities.

He says the ban makes sense because of the number of activities the city and residents hold in those public spaces.

Nancy Cornelius, of Garner, opposes the ban.

She says she's respectful of others when smoking in public areas.

The City Council will seek public comment on the proposal at its next meeting Monday.