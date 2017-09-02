Trump loads cars with relief supplies

The president and first lady are loading up cars and trucks with Harvey relief supplies at a church in suburban Houston.

President Donald Trump told drivers outside the First Church in Pearland, "Take care of yourself." Drivers, in turn, thanked Trump and said they are praying for him.

Melania Trump is joining him in loading supplies provided by Feed the Children and Red Cross, including pallets of water bottles.

Trump remarked to a volunteer coordinator, "I like doing this," and noted to his wife, "This is good exercise."

He also praised a person in a Red Cross vest saying, "fantastic job, great group."