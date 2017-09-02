2 hurt, one dead in head-on crash in Jackson County - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

2 hurt, one dead in head-on crash in Jackson County

Two people are hurt, and one person is dead after a head-on crash in Jackson County, Iowa.

This happened Saturday morning around 7:40 on Highway 62, south of 167th St.

According to the Iowa State Patrol,  60-year-old Marjorie Hendrickson of Bellevue was driving northbound on Highway 62, when she crossed the center line hitting another car head-on.

That car was driven by 40-year-old Tina Kelchen of Bellevue. The report says her passenger, 40-year-old Mitchell Kelchen died.

Both drivers were taken by helicopter to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Their current conditions are unknown. 

The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol. 

According to friends, Kelchen was a police officer.

