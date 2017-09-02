Thousands of Hawkeye fans wave to patients at the new UI Children's Hospital

What a way to start the game and a new tradition.

Thousands of Hawkeye fans turned and waved to children at the brand new University of Iowa Children’s Hospital at the end of the first quarter.

The windows of the hospital overlook Kinnick Stadium, giving sick children a nice distraction to their day. When the hospital was built, it was suggested that all Iowa fans wave to patients, and today Iowa fans did just that.

According to a release, the University will promote its Touchdowns for Kids in which fans can pledge to donate a dollar or more for every Iowa touchdown during the season. The release states that after a video is played promoting Touchdowns for Kids, “Hawkeye fans will be invited to turn and wave to the kids watching from UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital.”

Way to go Hawkeye fans!

The pictures are from the Iowa Hawkeyes Twitter account

