Field of Dreams ready for annual Team of Dreams celebration this weekend

Major League Baseball Hall of Fame stars and celebrities will highlight the 2017 Field of Dreams lineup this weekend at the famous movie site in Dyersville.

This year's one-day event on Sunday marks the fourth Team of Dreams celebration of baseball's most accomplished and celebrated stars of all-time.

The celebrity lineup recently added 2017 Hall of Fame inductee, Tim 'Rock' Raines, 2014 Hall of Famer, Frank Thomas, Rod Carew from the 1991 Hall of Fame class, 1994 Hall of Famer, Steve Carleton, and the ever-popular Fergie Jenkins, from the Hall of Fame class of 1991.

In addition, popular U.S. Olympic star, Hope Solo, will be a part of the celebrity team. Solo is a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and World Cup Champion Goalkeeper. It will be her first appearance at the Field of Dreams.

Three stars from another popular baseball movie, Major League, will also be there this year. Charlie Sheen, Corbin Bernsen and Tom Berenger will join the lineup for the always popular celebrity game at the FOD. They will join the major league baseball players announced earlier this year, including, Hall of Famers, Wade Boggs, Andre Dawson, Ozzie Smith, and Mr. October, Reggie Jackson.

On-site at the Field of Dreams, fans will be able to participate in a silent auction showcasing incredibly unique sports memorabilia.

Timing:

This year's even will begin with a Celebrity Breakfast on Sunday, September 3 at 9:00 a.m. at the Hotel Julien in Dubuque.

From 1:00 - 6:00 p.m., the younger set can enjoy a bounce house while others play in the corn or work on their game of catch.

Beginning at 3:00 p.m., visitors can be a part of the Home Plate Q&A with three MLB Hall of Famers.

Also at 3:00 p.m., autograph and collectibles lovers will enjoy the MAB Celebrity Services show under the tents where fans can get up close and personal with their favorite players while scoring some rare items personalized for the fans on-site.

Players will be available for autographs and photos on a rotating schedule available on the MAB site.

At 4:30 p.m. participants will be treated to the first of two movies that evening on a large LED screen on center field.

The first movie, will be "A League of Their Own" as a tribute to the 25th anniversary of that film's release.

At 7:00 p.m. the star players come out! KWWL's Abby Turpin will sing the National Anthem at the pre-game ceremony.

Along with the historic Field of Dreams Ghost Players, the celebrity game will feature 15 Fantasy Players who have already purchased their spot to play on the Field with the celebrities.

To cap off the star-studded day with a surreal memory, participants will enjoy watching the "Field of Dreams" movie on the LED screen in center field next to the very corn and on the exact ball field featured in the famous movie!

Tickets are on sale right now for this great family outing. http://www.teamofdreamsiowa.com