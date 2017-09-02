Starbucks creates livestream in honor of "Pumpkin Spice Season"

Leading the charge for the Cowboys is junior Josh Allen, likely a future first rounder in the NFL draft. The preseason Mountain West player of the year passed for a league best 28 touchdowns in 2016, and the Iowa defenders say containment is key.More >>
Move over April! Starbucks has a new livestream and its all to honor pumpkin spice!More >>
Help from all over the country is pouring into Texas to help with the recovery from Harvey.More >>
High temperatures return to the 80s this weekend before it cools off next week.More >>
The University of Northern Iowa women's soccer team moved to 4-0 on the seasonMore >>
