UNI Soccer moves to 4-0

The University of Northern Iowa women's soccer team moved to 4-0 on the season, shutting out the Bison 1-0.



UNI (4-0-0 overall) has started a season with three straight victories for only the second time in school history. UNI opened the 2003 season with four straight victories. The Bison fell to a record of 0-5-0.



"Tonight was probably the best we had played," UNI head coach Bruce Erickson remarked after the game.



Senior Sarah Brandt (Ankeny, Iowa) put the Panthers on the board late in the game with a goal at the 77-minute mark. With that goal, Brandt has 12 career goals as a Panther and three on the season. Junior Brynelle Yount (Aurora, Colo.) nabbed her second assist with the goal.



"Sunday games are always tough. Kansas State hasn't played since Wednesday and they will probably be the toughest we've seen so far," commented Erickson.



UNI goalkeeper Jami Reichenberger continued her defense of the UNI net. Reichenberger recorded two saves in UNI's victory against the Bison.



The Panthers play at home on Sept. 3, hosting the Kansas State Wildcats at 1 p.m.

