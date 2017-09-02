Tripoli rallies past Janesville 42-28

Tripoli makes a strong surge in the second half to rally to a 42-28 victory over Janesville in an eight man football game in Janesville.

The Wildcats scored on the second play of the game on Peyton Meyer to Spencer Hoff 65 yard touchdown pass for a 7-0 lead. Tripoli answered Janesville with a couple of first quarter touchdowns including a 15 yard run by Marquis Paino.

Janesville led 21-12 at halftime following a 59 yard touchdown run by Josh Hahn. But Tripoli outscored the Wildcats 30-7 in second half to improve to 2-0.