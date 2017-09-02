North Linn shuts Jesup 28-0 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

North Linn shuts Jesup 28-0

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
North Linn paying a visit to Jesup to take on the J-Hawks.

The game would not start well for Jesup. Punting on their opening drive, the snap goes over the punters head. He has to kick it out of the end zone for a safety.

The Lynx would find a lot of success with their ground game tonight. On their opening possession, Ryan Miller runs all over the field. He would eventually make his way into the end zone for a 40 yard TD.

Then it was Brennan Becker. He takes a more direct route to the end zone. A 61 yard score to give North Linn a 16-0 lead.

But it was Miller who had a big first half. He makes a defender miss on his way to a second TD. A 29 yard run.

Then getting a third score from 10 yards out. That would put the Lynx up 28-0.  North Linn wins 41-0.

 

