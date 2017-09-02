Second half dooms East upset bid, 56-26

The University of Northern Iowa women's soccer team moved to 4-0 on the seasonMore >>
The University of Northern Iowa women's soccer team moved to 4-0 on the seasonMore >>
Tripoli makes a strong surge in the second half to rally to a 42-28 victory over Janesville in an eight man football game in Janesville.More >>
Tripoli makes a strong surge in the second half to rally to a 42-28 victory over Janesville in an eight man football game in Janesville.More >>
North Linn paying a visit to JesupMore >>
North Linn paying a visit to JesupMore >>
Western Dubuque beat Dyersville Beckman 34-21 in a rivalry gameMore >>
Western Dubuque beat Dyersville Beckman 34-21 in a rivalry gameMore >>
An interesting class 2A vs class 3A battle tonight. North Fayette Valley paying a visit to Waverly-Shell Rock....More >>
An interesting class 2A vs class 3A battle tonight. North Fayette Valley paying a visit to Waverly-Shell Rock....More >>