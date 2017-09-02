Second half dooms East upset bid, 56-26

For a time Friday night, the Waterloo East High Trojans looked looked a team determined to pull a major upset over a team which beat them 63-0 just a year ago.

But, the upset was not to be, as Newton scored 43 unanswered points, on route to a 56-26, come from behind victory over East.

Playing before a large homecoming crowd at Waterloo's Memorial Stadium, the Trojans dominated the Newton Cardinals for most of the first half.

East scored first and led 26-13 mid way through the second quarter. But, the Cardinals put their running game into gear and scored two 2nd quarter touchdowns to take a 27-26 lead at half.

The second half was all Newton.

The Cardinals shutout the Trojans in the second half, while scoring 29 second half points in the 56-26 win.

East had some electrifying offensive plays, including an 80-yard touchdown run from Quarterback, Dylan Reyes, and a long, apparent touchdown run by Jacee Clark, but that was called back on a penalty. 1st half penalties along cost East an extra point, a touchdown and a late 1st quarter drive.

