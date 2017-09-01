Hudson improves to 2-0 after dominant performance over Nashua-Plainfield

The Huskies hosted their first home game of the season looking to move to two and zero.

However, Hudson came out of the gates swinging in this one.

The Pirates moved the ball down the field on their first drive. Out of the shotgun the hand-off went to senior Cameron Fulcher, who busted forward for twenty yards.

The Huskie defense held up strong, but Hudson didn't leave without a score.

The field goal up and in no problem for Wes Geisler as the Pirates went up three to zero early.

Nashua-Plainfield's Levi Enright tried to stretch a carry to the near sideline but the Huskie offense went three and out on their first three drives.

Hudson was able to move the chains down the field all night. Quarterback Jacob Murray sprinted out right where he found Al Hageman with the nice sideline snag.

A few plays later, Hudson deciding to pound the rock as Christian Seres muscled his way in with the help of the offensive line, putting the Pirates up 10 to nothing.

Later in the second, Nashua-Plainfield's defense hung in there. The athletic play by Mason Hyde swatted the ball up in the air and came down with it as well.

Then, there was more of that skilled Hudson offense -- The play action pass, Murray threw right up the hash as the tight end Zach Buzynski strode down the field. There was no defender with a chance of catching him on the 70-yard score.

The Pirates had reason to celebrate this game, leading 26 to zero at half as they would go on to win 32-0.