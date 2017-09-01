Waverly-Shell Rock tops North Fayette Valley in battle of Hawks

An interesting class 2A vs class 3A battle tonight. North Fayette Valley paying a visit to Waverly-Shell Rock. Last week, Waverly-Shell Rock opened the season with an impressive 55-0 win over Crestwood. North Fayette Valley dropped its opener to Decorah 31-6. The Tigerhawks beat the Go-Hawks 14-3 in last year's game.

There was some hard hitting defense early on. WSR's Luke Velky tossed it out to Jack Seward, who got his bell rung . Mac Whelan had the hit for the Tigerhawks.

Velky then decided to take it into his own hands and scramble for a first down. But the very next play, he went back to the air and was picked off by Brooks Hovden, his first of two on the day. NFV would stall, however.

Later it was Velky keeping it again for a nice gain up the middle. That would set up the short score from Gabriel Santoiemma, as the big man gets the Go-Hawks on the board first.

Then, more from WSR, as Velky rolled out and hit Braden Holmquist down the sideline. Velky on the pump fake would go downfield to the endzone and it was caught by Holmquist for the touchdown. That made it 14-0 Go-Hawks at the half.

Into the third, Velky would call his own number on the quarterback sneak to make it 20-0.

Go-Hawks roll over the Tigerhawks 27 to 7.

