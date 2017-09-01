Wapsie Valley shocks third-ranked Denver 27-6

Intimidation was no factor. Wapsie Valley showed up confident, and when the dust settled, the Warriors had toppled third-ranked Denver 27-6.

“The effort was phenomenal. That's something we never lack at the Valley,”said junior quarterback Tanner Sauerbrei, “We always push through. Our practices are always intense. We always give it our full effort, and that's what we came out and did tonight.”

Sauerbrei threw for three first half touchdowns. The longest came when he hit Colin Schrader in stride on a 69 yard strike in the second quarter.

Schrader then made a big play in the second half, shutting the door with a tipped-ball interception he returned for a 35 yard score for a 27-0 third quarter lead.

The Warrior defense did a number on the Cyclones all night, shutting down the running game. Denver managed just nine yards on the ground. Their lone score came on a Sam Joeger reception on the final play of the game.

“To come over to a beautiful facility like this and play against a real quality team like that, and to have our guys show up and play like they did, it's rewarding,” said Wapsie Valley head coach Tony Foster, “It really is. You never know when you go in to a rivalry game how you're guys are going to measure up. We played hard and we played smart for the most part.”