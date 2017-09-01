Rebels Tie Up the Wolverines

Gladbrook-Reinbeck opened the season with a 28-7 win over Grundy Center. While Dike-New Hartford opened with a win over Independence two weeks ago before falling to Denver 39-6 last week.

G-R beat the Wolverines 17-14 last season, but at the beginning of this one it was Dike-New Hartford's defense smothering the Rebel offense for three straight plays all for losses and two of them for sacks. Chase Wilson for the Wolverines as well as the entire defensive front had the Rebels on the run for much of the first half.

The defense helped trigger on the Wolverines offense on their second possession...one of the key plays on the drive came on a fourth and three. Quarterback Cade Fuller looked to his left and found number four, Ryan Moore, down the flat and it was Moore who then muscled his way for the first down.

Fuller than called his own number on a second and ten from the 24-yard line for a huge ten yard pick up. Two plays later it was the Quarterback Cade Fuller once again with a straight up the gut run scoring a touchdown. The extra point made in seven zero Dike New-Hartford with 3:39 left in the first quarter.

With five minutes left in the second quarter the Rebels finally showed some life on offense. Third and four from the 25-yard line, Quarterback Hunter Lott finds number seven Walker Thede and Thede finds a seam and with a burst of speed takes off down the right side of the field for a 52-yard scamper.

Two plays later from the one number 33, Gage Murty, with a run to the right side and crosses the goal line for the touchdown. The extra point was wide right so the score remained 7-6 Wolverines.

G-R would finally take the lead and for good toward the tail end of the third quarter with a touchdown pass from Fuller. Final score the Rebels 19 the Wolverines 7.