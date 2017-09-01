Waukon avenges 2016 loss to New Hampton with 28-20 win

The Waukon Indians ran past the New Hampton Chickasaws with a 28-20 win Friday night. The Indians' win avenged a one-point loss on the same New Hampton field in Week 2 of the 2016 season. After a turnover-plagued 1st quarter, The Chickasaws scored first with a 2 yard touchdown run by Braydon Fisher. The Indians came right back with a 10-yard TD pass from Abraham Schwartz to Evan Armstead. The Chickasaws had a chance to take the lead on the last play of the half, but a penalty nullified a score, ending the half. In the 2nd half, the 2 teams traded TDs, until Waukon broke a 20-20 deadlock.