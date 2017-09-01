Waterloo East rides the high

High school football is back in the spotlight again and one area team is looking to continue its winning ways.More >>
High school football is back in the spotlight again and one area team is looking to continue its winning ways.More >>
High temperatures return to the 80s this weekend before it cools off next week.More >>
High temperatures return to the 80s this weekend before it cools off next week.More >>
Whitson is the most experienced spacewoman in the world. Including this flight, she has now logged 665 days in space.More >>
Whitson is the most experienced spacewoman in the world. Including this flight, she has now logged 665 days in space.More >>
Former Iowa First Lady Mari Culver pleads guilty to public intoxication at the Iowa State Fair.More >>
Former Iowa First Lady Mari Culver pleads guilty to public intoxication at the Iowa State Fair.More >>
A Houston man set up a GoFundMe page to send meteorologist Jeff Lindner on a vacation, noting that the Harris County Flood Control District meteorologist had likely saved lives by announcing recommended and mandatory evacuations and updates about reservoir releases, breached levees and rising floodwater projections.More >>
A Houston man set up a GoFundMe page to send meteorologist Jeff Lindner on a vacation, noting that the Harris County Flood Control District meteorologist had likely saved lives by announcing recommended and mandatory evacuations and updates about reservoir releases, breached levees and rising floodwater projections.More >>