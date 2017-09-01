Waterloo East rides the high

High school football is back in the spotlight again and one area team is looking to continue its winning ways.

Waterloo East High scored a victory to open their season last week, it was the school's first win since 2012.

A new season and an undeniably new team. Waterloo East players, coaches, and fans all agree, there is something different in the air this year.

The excitement starting on the field and continues through every seat in the stadium. Students who had never seen a win for their team, are now optimistic for the first time.

"Last week we had a big student section. I think that had to do with a lot of our winning. We haven't had any student section in the past couple years and this year we do," said Senior Savannah Roguet.

In week two, the team not only faced another team, but also carried the weight of Homecoming week. But the confidence of last week's win remains.

"As a mom, it is just awesome to see your kid super excited. I mean, they have been every year, but they are more excited this year because now they have that win. They are like, 'Okay, we are just going to keep going,'" said Varsity mom Krystal Hanley.

The Trojans used that confidence during a huge play that put East on the board first.

Among the cheering fans Friday night, was great-grandmother Lucille Friedley who says it isn't all about winning, but character building too.

"You know what? I want every team to lose one game, and every team to score at least once," said Friedley.

Many said week two's crowd was one of the biggest they have seen in years.

To see the highlights of the game and get the final score, tune into KWWL's Friday Night Heroes at 10:30.