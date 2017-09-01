Former Iowa First Lady pleads guilty to public intoxication - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Former Iowa First Lady pleads guilty to public intoxication

(CNN) - Former Iowa First Lady Mari Culver pleads guilty to public intoxication at the Iowa State Fair. She says she's embarrassed after a trooper arrested her on August 19th. 

She apparently stumbled into three people before he stepped in with handcuffs. The officer says her speech was slurred and she was having trouble standing.

Culver is pleading guilty to a simple misdemeanor charge. She's been fined.

