The Latest: Meteorologist hailed for timely updates

HOUSTON (AP) -- Harris County residents have been calling meteorologist Jeff Lindner a hero for his frequent updates throughout Harvey and its flooding aftermath.

A Houston man set up a GoFundMe page to send him on a vacation, noting that the Harris County Flood Control District meteorologist had likely saved lives by announcing recommended and mandatory evacuations and updates about reservoir releases, breached levees and rising floodwater projections.

But Harris County rules prevent its employees from taking gifts worth more than $100. Lindner writes on Twitter that he was "blown away" by the campaign, and notes he was "doing his job."

The campaign had raised more than $13,000 in its first day from close to 400 people, some commenting that Lindner helped them evacuate and saved lives.

The campaign's host says he has talked to Lindner and will donate the proceeds to flood relief at Lindner's request.