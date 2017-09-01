Manchester girl will be Kid Captain for Saturday's Iowa game

7-year-old Jaelyn Butikofer of Manchester will be the Kid Captain for tomorrow's game.

The Kid Captain program is a partnership between the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes that honors pediatric patients who go through so much so young.

When Jaelyn was born she seemed like a perfectly healthy baby, but at just 4 months old her parents noticed something was wrong.

"She started having difficulty eating and then when she wasn't eating well she stopped growing," says Andrea Butikofer, Jaelyn's mom.

Jaelyn was taken to the University of Iowa Children's Hospital but more than six years later an exact diagnosis for her disorder has not been found.

"It's been test after test and they still don't have a name for her disorder but we obviously treat all of her symptoms as their own," Andrea says.

Jaelyn deals with many symptoms including muscle weakness and trouble speaking, a feeding tube now gives her nutrition.

"She's been able to grow with that and thrive," Andrea tells us.

As Kid Captain she will get the chance to go on the field with the team.

"It's awesome for the kids they feel so special and it makes us feel special as parents," Andrea says.

Several of the kid captains this season are from the KWWL viewing area.



