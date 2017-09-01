Waterloo native forced out of Houston home after flooding

Just three months after an Iowa woman moved to Texas, she lost everything.

Emily Dunston and her two children are now homeless and her family in Iowa is helplessly wishing they could give her a hand. A few months ago, Dunston made the decision to move to Texas to give her kids a better life. Dunston says she was just starting to feel at home, when flood waters filled her town, forcing the new Texas family out.

Dunston says once the flood waters took over the first two levels of her three story town house she knew she and her family had to leave. A boat passing by took Dunston's 18 and 14-year-old by boat to safety.

"As a mom that was one of the hardest things I've ever had to do, send my two kids off with somebody I didn't know," said Dunston, Houston.

Dunston says her heart was breaking as she watched the boat ride away.

"I sent my kids off and just waited for them to come back and get me and my other dog," said Dunston. " I just hoped my babies were safe that's all I wanted...I just wanted them to be safe and thank God for those gentleman that saved my babies."

Dunston lived in Waterloo for more than 35 years, her brother still lives in the area, and he says he wishes he could help.

"She took everything she had, moved down there and literally just when things started going good she loses it all," said Mark Drahos, brother.

Dunston says she is just thankful her family is okay, despite all the devastation in Texas.

"The devastation around here is enough to bring you to your knees," said Dunston, "All you hear is helicopters and sirens and you felt like it was the end of the world just going on around you and there was nothing you could do, but just be thankful that you have the clothes on your back, my kids and my dogs."

Dunston says she's been through flooding in Iowa before, but she's never seen anything like what's happening in Houston. Right now she is working on finding a new apartment for her family to live in.

Dunston has not been able to go back to her town home yet. She says the water is receding, but her home is still surrounded by water. Her family has created a Gofundme page to help her with these unexpected expenses.

