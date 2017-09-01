Buchanan County Health Center expansion prepares for opening

An eastern Iowa hospital is getting a $25 million expansion.

Construction crews have been working on the project for nearly a year and a half.

Hospital staff and people in the Independence community say they're excited to see everything come together.

Buchanan County Health Center staff say the expansion is ahead of schedule, and the new 74-thousand square foot facility should be unveiled this coming November.

"A lot has gone into it. Our construction team has been working in there every day throughout all the weather with the snow and rain, and everything in between. Now that we're getting close to the finish line, it is really exciting to see how quickly things can happen," Health Center Public Relations Manager, Michelle McBride said.

McBride said the expansion will feature their specialty clinics and primary care.

"It's a one-stop shop, and you can really find everything you need for your health care needs here at Buchanan County Health Center," McBride said.

Leaders say they hope to hold their grand opening November 12th, with finishing touches wrapping up late next spring.

People in the community say it's been very exciting.

"Patients are very excited, and guests are very excited to see all of this finished to come in and see what we have to offer for them," McBride saiid.

.Despite all the money and resources going into the project, McBride says what's most important is providing quality care to their patients.

"But, at the end of the day we have the same quality providers that are here, the same committed and professional and compassionate staff that will be offering care services," McBride said.

McBride says the hospital is celebrating 100 years of service this year, and even though it's owned by the county, the project isn't affecting taxpayers.

Hospital leaders said they were able to improve their surgery center with the expansion.

