Man pleads guilty to Coralville bank robbery

Written by Sara Belmont
60-year-old Peter Lundberg, from Missouri, pleaded guilty to robbing Bank of the West in Coralville on April 20th.

Lundberg stole approximately $1,080 from the bank. Police were able to get all of that money back.

Sentencing is scheduled for January 8, 2018.

Lundberg faces a maximum prison term of 20 years, as well as a fine up to $250,000.

