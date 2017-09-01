Iowa Volleyball sweeps Omaha

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

The University of Iowa volleyball team opened the Hawkeye Classic with a 3-0 sweep over Nebraska-Omaha on Friday afternoon in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

After having three kills through the first two sets, Reghan Coyle caught fire in set three with a season-high 10 kills. She also amassed a .412 attack percentage.

Set 1 (25-18) | After a slow start from Iowa, the Hawkeyes found their rhythm, going on an 14-5 run to take a 1-0 match lead. Louis led the Hawkeyes with four kills, while Coyle and Jess Janota chipped in three.

Set 2 (25-14) | Iowa had another dominant set. After trailing 9-7, the Hawkeyes used an 18-5 run to close out the set and take a 2-0 match lead.

Set 3 (25-18) | Trailing 9-14, UI head coach Bond Shymansky called a timeout. The break proved effective as the Hawkeyes rattled off six straight to open a 16-4 run en route to a 3-0 match victory.