Iowa Volleyball sweeps Omaha - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa Volleyball sweeps Omaha

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • Iowa Hawkeyes

    Hawkeyes

    The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>

The University of Iowa volleyball team opened the Hawkeye Classic with a 3-0 sweep over Nebraska-Omaha on Friday afternoon in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

After having three kills through the first two sets, Reghan Coyle caught fire in set three with a season-high 10 kills. She also amassed a .412 attack percentage.

Set 1 (25-18) | After a slow start from Iowa, the Hawkeyes found their rhythm, going on an 14-5 run to take a 1-0 match lead. Louis led the Hawkeyes with four kills, while Coyle and Jess Janota chipped in three.

Set 2 (25-14) | Iowa had another dominant set. After trailing 9-7, the Hawkeyes used an 18-5 run to close out the set and take a 2-0 match lead.

Set 3 (25-18) | Trailing 9-14, UI head coach Bond Shymansky called a timeout. The break proved effective as the Hawkeyes rattled off six straight to open a 16-4 run en route to a 3-0 match victory.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Hawkeyes wary of Wyoming offense

    Hawkeyes wary of Wyoming offense

    Friday, September 1 2017 6:28 PM EDT2017-09-01 22:28:04 GMT

    Leading the charge for the Cowboys is junior Josh Allen, likely a future first rounder in the NFL draft. The preseason Mountain West player of the year passed for a league best 28 touchdowns in 2016, and the Iowa defenders say containment is key.

    More >>

    Leading the charge for the Cowboys is junior Josh Allen, likely a future first rounder in the NFL draft. The preseason Mountain West player of the year passed for a league best 28 touchdowns in 2016, and the Iowa defenders say containment is key.

    More >>

  • Iowa Volleyball sweeps Omaha

    Iowa Volleyball sweeps Omaha

    Friday, September 1 2017 5:06 PM EDT2017-09-01 21:06:03 GMT

    The University of Iowa volleyball team opened the Hawkeye Classic with a 3-0 sweep over Nebraska-Omaha on Friday afternoon in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

    More >>

    The University of Iowa volleyball team opened the Hawkeye Classic with a 3-0 sweep over Nebraska-Omaha on Friday afternoon in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

    More >>

  • UNI and Iowa State football set to renew rivalry

    UNI and Iowa State football set to renew rivalry

    Thursday, August 31 2017 4:18 PM EDT2017-08-31 20:18:50 GMT

    The first big rivalry game of the season is this Saturday at Jack Trice stadium in Ames----Iowa State vs UNI. In the last 25 years---the Cyclones and Panthers have played eleven times... UNI has won five times and Iowa State has won six.

    More >>

    The first big rivalry game of the season is this Saturday at Jack Trice stadium in Ames----Iowa State vs UNI. In the last 25 years---the Cyclones and Panthers have played eleven times... UNI has won five times and Iowa State has won six.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.