Man injured after rollover in Jones County

Written by Sara Belmont
A man is injured after losing control of his truck, and jackknifing on Highway 151 in Jones County. The man was towing a camper when he tried to slow down, and lost control. The trailer then rolled into a ditch.

74-year-old Ronald Gruenwald was taken to the hospital. His car is totaled. There's about $10,000 worth of damage.

