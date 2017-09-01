Geese killed, fed to homeless - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Geese killed, fed to homeless

(NBC) - Park officials in Massachusetts are looking for a solution to get rid of unwanted geese. What they've come up with, so far, has sparked some controversy.

For the past week, contractors have been rounding up the geese, and taking them to be humanely euthanized.

From there, the meat of the animals are donated to various organizations, including homeless shelters.

Some people think it solves the problem, others believe it's just plain gross.
 

