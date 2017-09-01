Waterloo boy to sell lemonade to help Harvey victims - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo boy to sell lemonade to help Harvey victims

WATERLOO (KWWL) -

One young boy is doing his part to help Hurricane Harvey victims.  Five-year-old Ryne Volker sells lemonade at the Waterloo Farmers Market every Saturday.

This weekend he'll be taking all his profits and donating them to those in need down in Texas.  You can catch Ryne tomorrow between 8:00 a.m. and noon.
 

