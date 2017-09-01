Man pleads guilty to illegally having gun used by toddler in acc - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man pleads guilty to illegally having gun used by toddler in accidental shooting

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
ELGIN (KWWL) -

A man pleads guilty to illegally having a gun that was used by a toddler to accidentally shoot himself in the head.  30-year-old Daniel Henriksen, of Elgin, pleading guilty to possessing a firearm while an unlawful user of marijuana.

Officers responded to Henriksen's home in June of 2016 after receiving a call that a four-year-old boy shot himself in the head.  The boy, Jayden Choate, was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Choate was visiting Henriksen's home with his mother and two siblings at the time of the shooting.  Several items and drug paraphernalia were later taken from the home.

Henriksen's sentencing has not been set, but he faces up to ten years in prison. 

