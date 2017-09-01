Wisconsin DCI investigates officer involved death - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Wisconsin DCI investigates officer involved death

One person is dead after being shot by a sheriff's deputy. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating. It happened this morning in Grant County.

Grant County Sheriff's deputies went to a home near Highway 18 and Clark Road to try and meet with the suspect.

The deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave at this time.

