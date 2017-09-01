Iowa National Guard soldiers deploy to Texas

The Iowa Army National Guard will head to Houston, Texas today to help with Hurricane Harvey.

Two CH-47 Chinook helicopters and 11 soldiers will take off from Davenport.

According to COL Greg Hapgood, "The team is comprised as follows: seven Soldiers from Company B, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion (Davenport); one Soldier from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division (Boone); one Soldier from Detachment 1, Company D, 2-211th General Aviation Support Battalion (Davenport); one Soldier from Company C, 2-147th Aviation (Boone); and one Soldier from the 671st Troop Command (Johnston). These aircraft and crew members will be utilized to move supplies, equipment and people in support of the response operations."

The team will help with moving supplies, equipment, and people.