Newborn girl is Iowa's 30th Safe Haven baby

A baby girl born on August 21 is now Iowa's 30th Safe Haven Baby. The girl was born at an Iowa hospital and released to DHS custody. 
Within the month, a court hearing to terminate parental rights will be held. 
Through the Safe Haven Law, parents can hand over custody of babies who are 14 days or younger without fear of prosecution.
The parent can leave the baby at a hospital or health care facility while remaining anonymous. 
