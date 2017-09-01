Anhydrous leak: Everyone in Tipton told to stay indoors

UPDATE: Cedar County Emergency Management says the entire city of Tipton is being asked to stay indoors until noon.

There was a training exercise at Cedar County Coop this morning.

Something went wrong and 1,000 gallons of anhydrous ammonia leaked.

Students are being moved out of the high school right now to another building away from the coop.

Emergency management says the wind is blowing the chemical into the middle of town so they want everyone to stay indoors for now.

They hope everything dissipates by noon and they can give the all clear.

Highway 130 east of Tipton, which had been closed this morning after the leak, has reopened.

According to the CDC, symptoms of anhydrous ammonia exposure include: eye, nose, and throat irritation, breathing difficulty, wheezing, or chest pain, burns, blisters and frostbite.

The Cedar County Public Health Department is asking people to stay inside for now after an anhydrous leak in Tipton.

KWWL spoke with the health department which says it doesn't know how many homes would be affected, but expects more information soon.

People are being told to turn off their AC and heating units until noon.

Highway 130 east of Tipton has been closed. The DOT tells KWWL the DNR and a hazmat team are on scene. The DOT says it appears there was a spill of 1,000 gallons from a tank at a nearby facility. They're letting the anhydrous dissipate before reopening the road.

