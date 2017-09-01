BODY CAM VIDEO: Nurse arrested for not letting police draw patie - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

BODY CAM VIDEO: Nurse arrested for not letting police draw patient's blood

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
New police body camera video shows a nurse being arrested, for not letting officers draw blood from a patient.

The video shows the nurse at the University of Utah Hospital getting arrested in Salt Lake City. She reportedly refused to give officers vials of blood for an investigation.

The nurse says the officers didn't have a warrant or meet any of the mandatory criteria needed for taking the blood.

"I just feel betrayed, I feel angry. I feel a lot of things. And I am still confused," Alex Wubbels said. 

Wubbels was released not long after the incident, and she was never charged with anything. She's now calling for better training for officers. 

