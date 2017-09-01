Buchanan County man sentenced for shooting at deputies - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Buchanan County man sentenced for shooting at deputies

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jordan Mickle, Producer
BUCHANAN COUNTY (KWWL) -

An Iowa man is sentenced for 25 years in prison for shooting at Buchanan County deputies.

55-year-old Dennis Chamberlain was charged with attempted murder after a standoff in Aurora back in October. A jury found him guilty back in July.

A law enforcement negotiator had to be brought in before Chamberlain eventually surrendered.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office says their deputies didn't shoot back.

No injuries were reported. Chamberlain was the only person to fire shots during this incident

