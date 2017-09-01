"We only kill black people," Officer being fired for traffic stop comments

"We only kill black people," Officer being fired for traffic sto - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cobb County, Georgia (KWWL) -

A law enforcement officer is losing his job over what he said during a traffic stop.

Dash-cam video shows a white female driver telling Cobb County Lt. Greg Abbott she was scared to move her hands to get her cellphone. Abbott then said, "But you're not black. Remember, we only kill black people. Yeah. We only kill black people, right?"

His attorney says he was trying to deescalate the situation.

The police chief says there's no place for those comments in law enforcement.

