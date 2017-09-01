Plans for an Iowa hospital to expand

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) - A northern Iowa hospital plans to construct a $9.78 million building that will be able to serve more behavioral health patients.

The Globe Gazette reports that officials from Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa in Mason announced details about the 27,200 square-foot facility Wednesday.

Senior vice president of Mercy Clinics, Dr. Theresa Mock, says the hospital can usually see just over 20 patients at a time in its behavior health center. The new facility will have space for more than 30 behavior health service patients.

Mock says the hospital had to turn away 3,000 patients last year because of resource shortages.

The project will be funded by donations from the Jan Again Foundation and through a reinvestment of the hospital's funds and capital.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the fall and is expected to be completed by 2019.

