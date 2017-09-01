THIS WEEKEND: Italian water circus in Waterloo

It's a circus without animals.

Cirque Italia is performing outside of Crossroads Mall in Waterloo this weekend.

It's an Italian water circus. The show has mermaids, aerialists, acrobats, and contortionists.

They all perform amid fountains on a stage that can raise 35 feet in the air.

The circus pumps in 35 thousand gallons of water for the show.

It is described as a "vivid, dramatic, and moving experience under a customized traveling tent."

Here are the show times:

August 31 THURS: 7:30pm

• September 1 FRI: 7:30pm

• September 2 SAT: 1:30pm, 4:30pm, 7:30pm

• September 3 SUN: 1:30pm, 4:30pm

• September 4 MON: 1:30pm, 4:30pm

You can purchase tickets through their website.

You can also call them at 319- 704-8572. They also respond to text message.