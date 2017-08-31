The Latest: Officials raise Harvey-related death toll to 39 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

The Latest: Officials raise Harvey-related death toll to 39

Posted: Updated:
AP Photo/David J. Phillip AP Photo/David J. Phillip

HOUSTON (AP) --Authorities are raising Harvey's death toll to 39 almost a week after the storm slammed into the Texas coast.

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences spokeswoman Tricia Bentley said Thursday night that the office has confirmed seven more storm-related deaths.

Harris County is home to Houston and has so far accounted for 25 deaths from the storm. Bentley said earlier in the day that their morgue was close to capacity because bodies were piling up from the storm and from other deaths in the fourth-largest city in the U.S.

She said the backlog eased a little Thursday as some funeral homes were able to pick up remains.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.