Critter Crusaders to bring medical supplies for rescued Texas pets

One Cedar Rapids organization is working to bring highly-needed donations to the animal victims of Hurricane Harvey: medical supplies.

On Sunday, Critters Crusader of Cedar Rapids will head to areas of Texas. Critters Crusaders is a 501c3, all volunteer, non-profit organization that provides medical care and advanced medical care to shelter and rescue pets.

"Our goal is to bring as many medical supplies for animals as we can, and we're asking veterinarians from around Eastern Iowa to help us do that," Medical Coordinator, Jan Erceg, said.

Medical supplies donated will go to help animals rescued from the flood waters of Hurricane Harvey. The group has previous experience in this situation, responding to the Gulf Coast after Hurricane Katrina, and then again in the Cedar Rapids floods of 2008.

"Medical supplies are really key because the one thing we know from being down at Hurricane Katrina was that the vast majority of animals that we rescued down there had large medical issues, gastrointestinal issues, all sorts of different fractures and wounds," Erceg said.

On top of medical supplies, such as antibiotics, they'll be bringing donations to other places in need in Texas. They'll be traveling to San Antonio and Austin to give the supplies to the Pets Alive shelters. Already, donations are starting to pile in, but more are needed before they hit the road.

Medical staff and a veterinarian will be going down with them.

"You never know what's going to be asked of you in a situation like this, and we feel like we're well-prepared to assist any way possible, even if that's just cleaning kennels," Erceg said.

One of the donated items they'll bring with them is a microchip scanner, which will help return lost pets to their owners.

After Hurricane Katrina, they brought back over 50 shelter pets to make room for the animals that were displaced. They expect to bring back a high number from Hurricane Harvey under Fur Fun Rescue. Those pets will be first brought to Canine Corner & Cats Too in Cedar Rapids, before they're able to be adopted.

A list of items in need can be found here. Donations can be dropped off at 1201 8th St NW (Canine Corner & Cats Too). They're also accepting monetary donations.