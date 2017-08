Even before floodwaters recede across much of the south, many Iowans are stepping up to help where they can.

In Cedar Falls, the people with Kaden's Kloset are working to organize donations.

They started at 4 p.m. Thursday.

After they load everything, they'll take it to Houston to drop it off to Harvey victims.

"You know, when you start something like this, you don't realize you have a community that comes together, and it's been amazing -- absolutely amazing," organizer Nick Davis said.

Nick said after they come back from Texas, they plan to organize even more donations, and then they'll travel back to Texas with a semi truck sometime in September.

If you'd like to get involved with their effort, you can click here.